Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XENE. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,941,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,621,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

