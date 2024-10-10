Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $6.91. Xiao-I shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 90,373 shares changing hands.

Xiao-I Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xiao-I

(Get Free Report)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.