Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YERBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,469. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
