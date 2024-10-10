Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YERBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,469. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

