Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the first quarter worth about $715,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $558.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

