Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Trading Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 151,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 141,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $558.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

