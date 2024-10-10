Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS YUEIY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.