Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.