Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

FHI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

