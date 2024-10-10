Zacks Research Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 121,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

