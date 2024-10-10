Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ziff Davis worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 228,257 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 63.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 451,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 94,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

