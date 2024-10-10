Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in September

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY remained flat at $45.12 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

