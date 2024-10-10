Get alerts:

Zillow Group recently filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing certain materials under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure). In this filing, the company provided information on specific events or corporate changes that are of importance to shareholders or the general public.

Regulation FD, or Fair Disclosure, is designed to promote full and fair disclosure of information by publicly traded companies. It aims to ensure that all investors have equal access to material information. Through this filing, Zillow Group has taken a step towards transparency and accountability.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full details of the 8-K filing on the SEC’s website to stay informed about Zillow Group’s recent developments and regulatory disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Zillow Group’s 8K filing here.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles