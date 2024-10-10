Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zimmer Biomet traded as low as $101.90 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 175497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.28.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.