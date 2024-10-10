Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) recently:

10/9/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ZION opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $1,959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,445 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 118,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

