Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Financial Review

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Rezolve AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.59 billion 4.72 $637.46 million $2.68 26.11 Rezolve AI $145,051.00 349.00 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 19.08% 10.77% 8.67% Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Rezolve AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 14 5 0 2.14 Rezolve AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $74.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Rezolve AI.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Rezolve AI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

