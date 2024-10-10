ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $26.12. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 343,407 shares traded.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.