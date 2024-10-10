ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 555% compared to the average volume of 1,636 call options.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.