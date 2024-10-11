136,507 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Scholar Rock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 568,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 444,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,497.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

