16,488 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,055,000 after buying an additional 400,304 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,046,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,387,000 after buying an additional 72,856 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,138,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,393,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,962,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,708,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

