19,018 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

About AZZ



AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

