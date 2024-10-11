19,368 Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolus by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EOLS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

