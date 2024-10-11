19,503 Shares in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $302.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

