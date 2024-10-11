2,457 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15,529.4% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

