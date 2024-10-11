2,457 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 15,529.4% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Stocks with Explosive Call Option Activity: What to Watch
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.