5,725 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,520,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

