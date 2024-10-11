6,078 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 29.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after acquiring an additional 450,522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $5,000,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.64 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

