78,023 Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Acelyrin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acelyrin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81,633 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 714,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

