8,360 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $202.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.46. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

