8,878 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 32.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $526.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

