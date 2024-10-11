A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,071,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $610.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.