A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.14. 3,992,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,832,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

