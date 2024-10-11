A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Update

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
A.G. Barr Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $6.60.
About A.G. Barr
