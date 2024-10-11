A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Update

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A.G. Barr Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

