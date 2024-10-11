Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Up 153.3% in September

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Adagene Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $2.16 on Friday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.31% of Adagene worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

