Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 162,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.59.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $273.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

