Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Price Performance

Aditxt stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Aditxt has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $548.00.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 615.43% and a negative net margin of 5,016.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.