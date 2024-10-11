Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

AMIGY stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.2564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.