Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 338.7% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Advantest Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $50.43 on Friday. Advantest has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.79 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantest will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

