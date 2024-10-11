Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

