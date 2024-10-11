Advocate Group LLC Buys 6,794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 708,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,726. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

