Advocate Group LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,631,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,294,480. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.