AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 1,063.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

