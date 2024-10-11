AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,853,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,944,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,509,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,920,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

