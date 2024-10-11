Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.72%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

