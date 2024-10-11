AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 51.7% in September

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of AKTAF opened at $1.18 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.
About AKITA Drilling
