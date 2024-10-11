AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 51.7% in September

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AKTAF opened at $1.18 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

About AKITA Drilling

Featured Articles

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

