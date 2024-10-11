Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. ALD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

