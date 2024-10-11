Algert Global LLC Buys 3,876 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 1.79. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

