Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after acquiring an additional 243,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,119.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.61.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.