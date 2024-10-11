Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jake Himelstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

