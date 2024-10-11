Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 20,147 TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in TrueBlue by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBI. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

