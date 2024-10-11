Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 3,200 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 95.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of GOLF opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $71,250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,412,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,398,287.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

