Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 11.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Herbalife by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife by 409.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 102,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Herbalife by 2,053.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,977,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,346 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLF. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

